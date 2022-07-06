Cross
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 — details here

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
LPG price hike: A 5-kg domestic cylinder price increased by Rs 18 per cylinder. The price of 19-kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by Rs 8.50.

The price of the 14.2-kg domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 to Rs 1,053 cylinder in Delhi. The price of a domestic cylinder has increased by Rs 153 in 2022 so far.
A 5-kg domestic cylinder price was also increased by Rs 18 per cylinder.
With the latest price hikes, in Mumbai a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 1,052.50, it will cost Rs 1,079 in Kolkata, and Chennai residents will have to shell out Rs 1,068.50.
The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was, meanwhile, decreased by Rs 8.50. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,021 in Delhi as against Rs 2,219 previously, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.
This is the second reduction in rates in a month's time. On July 1, the price of a commercial LPG, used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, was cut by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder.
