14 civilians killed in Nagaland during security operations: what we know so far

The recent killings of 14 Nagaland civilians after an Army operation went horribly wrong have led to strong statements from political groups in the Northeastern state.

At least 13 civilians were killed in firing by security forces in the Mon district of Nagaland on the evening of December 4. The incident triggered widespread protests and retaliatory violence. On Sunday, another civilian was killed in firing by the Assam Rifles when an angry mob set a section of their camp on fire.

Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha today that the Centre regretted the incident.

What happened?

A group of special forces units of the Indian Army fired on a pick-up van that was carrying coal miners to Oting. Six of them died on the spot. After the initial gunshots, several of the villagers from Oting rushed to the site and clashed with the security forces. Several were injured, and two villagers were reported missing after the incident.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm when the labourers were returning from Tiru in a Bolero. When the vehicle reached Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting village, security forces opened fire killing and injuring several civilians. The personnel covered the bodies with tarpaulin sheets, possibly to be carried back to the Army Base Camp for identification when a group of villagers reached the site and clashed with the forces.

Angry villagers set two of the security vehicles on fire while the injured and the dead were shifted to Mon district headquarters.

Internet services were cut, bulk SMSes were prohibited and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in Mon to prevent further violence.

FIR against the para forces

The Tizit police have registered an FIR against 21st Paramilitary Forces (SF) on charges of murder, carrying out an act in a group with a common intention, under sections 300 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, describing that the intention of the security forces was to "murder and injure civilians."

"At 3.30 pm, coal mine labourers of Oting village were returning... security forces blankly opened fire at the vehicle without any provocation resulting in the killing of many villagers and seriously injuring many others,” the FIR stated.

"It is to be noted that at the time of the incident, there was no local police guide nor did the security forces requisition (the) police station to provide police guide for their operation. Hence, it is obvious that the intention of security forces was to murder and injure civilians," the FIR added.

Army’s Response

Assam Rifles and the Army’s Dimapur-based 3rd Corps said in identical statements on Sunday that “based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland”, reported Indian Express.

“The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” the statement added.

The army’s operation comes after the recent ambush of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, son and four soldiers in a terror attack in Manipur for which the People's Liberation Army (Manipur-based terror group), or PLA, and Manipur Naga People's Front, or MNPF, claimed responsibility.

The incident has been described as a possible case of mistaken identity with the army already instituting a Court of Inquiry under a Major General-rank officer to probe the incident. Sources told India Today, that the Special Forces were present to ambush terrorists based on specific intelligence about the movement of NSCN (K-YA) and that the presence of a hunting rifle may have added to the confusion.

The Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN (K) often crosses the border and enters into India from Myanmar through the open and porous borders of the Mon district.

Government’s Response