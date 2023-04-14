125-ft tall Ambedkar statue to be unveiled in Hyderabad today | Details

The statue is located on the banks of the iconic Hussain Sagar Lake, in the vicinity of the newly constructed Secretariat, which has also been named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

The city of Hyderabad is all set to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar in a grand manner with the unveiling of the 125-foot-tall bronze statue by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

To honour the great leader and the architect of the Constitution of India, flower petals will be showered from a helicopter onto the statue. The statue is located on the banks of the iconic Hussain Sagar Lake, in the vicinity of the newly constructed Secretariat, which has also been named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, has reportedly been invited as the chief guest for the event.

Interesting Facts about 125-ft Tall Ambedkar Statue:

The statue stands at a height of 125 feet, making it the tallest Ambedkar statue in India. It is constructed on a 50-foot pedestal.

The statue has been placed opposite to Buddha statue and is located beside the Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

The statue’s sculptor, Anil Ram Sutar, has also designed statues of Ambedkar at various places like Lucknow, and Noida and is also set to design another in the United States. The statue has been designed by renowned veteran sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar and his son Anil Ram Sutar.

The statue is made of bronze sourced from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The statue has been coated with polyurethane paint to protect it from environmental impact.

The statue has been built at a cost of Rs 146 crore and installed in an area spread across 11 acres of land.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who is recognised as the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Born into a Dalit family, Ambedkar faced discrimination and prejudice throughout his life, which fuelled his passion for fighting for the rights of marginalised communities.

Ambedkar's contributions to Indian society are numerous, including his work on drafting the Indian Constitution, his advocacy for Dalit rights, and his efforts towards women's empowerment.