At least 12 workers were killed and five others missing after a major fire broke out at a chemical company located in an industrial area in Pune on Monday.

According to the officials from PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority), at least six fire tenders were sent to the plant of SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area to douse the flames.

"Due to some spark at the (packaging) section, the fire broke out and as there was plastic around, it spread rapidly," said Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMRDA Fire Services.

Dr Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune district, said the plant is engaged in producing chlorine dioxide for water purification.