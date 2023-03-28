113 widows and families of defence personnel got jobs in last 5 years: India

In the past five years, a total of 66 widows and families of the Indian Army were granted employment, as per the information shared by the minister.

The government has granted employment to 113 widows and family members of defence personnel in the last five years. The details of employment were shared by Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State, Defence, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The minister also shared the details of various welfare schemes provided to ex-servicemen (ESM) including War Widows and families of Armed Forces personnel.

The minister said that the affected families of soldiers can benefit from the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), a Tri-Service Fund for grant of ex-gratia amount given to the NoK or dependent of those who have laid down their lives, making the supreme sacrifice for the nation or get grievously injured or disabled.

In the past five years, a total of 66 widows and families of the Indian Army were granted employment, as per the information shared by the minister. Out of this, 17 were granted employment in 2018, 15 in 2019, 6 in 2020, 10 in 2021, and 18 in 2022.

For the Indian Navy, a total of 28 widows/families of defence personnel were granted employment. A total of six widows/families were granted employment in 2018, five in 2019, one in 2020, and eight each in 2021 and 2022.

A total of 19 widows/families were granted employment for the Indian Airforce with two granted in 2017-18, one in 2018-19, four in 2019-20, five in 2020-21, and seven each for the years 2021 and 22.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) has been set up to mitigate the immediate financial stress faced by the next of kin as an additional measure to other grants given to NoK/Dependents.

Details of the Free Health Scheme, and the ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) were also shared by the ministry. The ECHS provides cashless health care to the war-widows, NoKs, and war-disabled defence personnel.

SAFAL outlets are a subsidiary of Mother Dairy Private Limited. They include fruits and vegetable shops, provided to Ex-Servicemen and Widows/Dependents of service personnel, who passed away in service. The scheme is only applicable in Delhi and NCR Region.

The widows and families of armed forces personnel also receive Education Grants, Disabled Children Grants, Daughter’s Marriage Grants, Orphan Grants, and Vocational Training Grants.