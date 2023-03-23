11 teams and fake grocery shops: Kerala forest department prepares to tame rogue elephant Arikomban

The operation to capture this wild jumbo on March 26 has been named ‘Operation Arikomban’. Arikomban is believed to have destroyed 60 shops and houses and killed around 10 persons till now.

The Kerala forest department has completed the preparation to tranquillise and capture the rice-loving rogue tusker, named Arikomban. This elephant has been terrorising the tourist town Munnar in the Idukki district for the past few months.

As a part of the plan to capture this elephant fake ration shops have been set up to lure it. Whereas four Kumki elephants named Vikram, Surya, Kunju and Surendran have been brought from Muthanga in the Palakkad district to Chinnakanal.

A total of 71 members divided into 11 teams will carry out this operation. According to a Manorama Online report, a mock drill will be performed before the operation on March 24 in the presence of forest officials.

Wayanad rapid response team range officer, N Roopesh told The Times of India, “At present, the team is closely monitoring the movements of the rogue jumbo. Probably a few hours before the operation, the team will try to direct the jumbo to the Cement Bridge area near 301 Colony in Chinnakanal where we are planning to dart the elephant.”

Idukki district collector Sheeba George announced that Section 144 will be imposed in the Santhanpara and Chinnakanal panchayats to carry out this operation.

The collector also said that medical teams in ambulances, police, fire officers and other department officials will be present in the region for the safety of the people.

Traffic services will also be restricted at Chinnakanal and Bl Ram, whereas the residents of 301 colonies and Singukandam will be relocated.

This rogue tusker is believed to have destroyed 60 shops and houses and killed around 10 persons till now.

Arikomban raids the ration shops and houses in search of rice. So as a part of the plan forest officials will establish dummy rice shops in the same building which this elephant destroyed a few years back as the officials believe that the elephant will visit the place searching for rice.

If the operation is unsuccessful on the first day it will continue the next day, according to the officials of the Forest Department.