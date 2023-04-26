11 killed as Naxal attack security vehicle in Chhattisgarh

Eleven security personnel were killed in an IED attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were returning from an anti-Maoist operation when their vehicle was blown up by an improved explosive device in Aranpur in Dantewada district.

One civilian driver and 10 DRG personnel were killed in the attack.

CRPF IG, Bastar, P Sundarraj said the bodies of the killed were being brought back. Senior police personnel have camped in the region. Search operation is on to hunt for the Naxals.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel expressed condolences towards the families of the DRG personnel.

Baghel said the fight with the Naxals is in the last stage and Naxalism will be rooted out once and for all.

Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Chhattisgarh CM of all central assistance after the attack, officials said.