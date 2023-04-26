English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News11 killed as Naxal attack security vehicle in Chhattisgarh

11 killed as Naxal attack security vehicle in Chhattisgarh

11 killed as Naxal attack security vehicle in Chhattisgarh
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 26, 2023 4:14:31 PM IST (Updated)

Eleven security personnel were killed in an IED attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday.

Eleven security personnel were killed in an IED attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Can Blinkit be a 'golden egg' for Zomato?

Can Blinkit be a 'golden egg' for Zomato?

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were returning from an anti-Maoist operation when their vehicle was blown up by an improved explosive device in Aranpur in Dantewada district.
One civilian driver and 10 DRG personnel were killed in the attack.
CRPF IG, Bastar, P Sundarraj said the bodies of the killed were being brought back. Senior police personnel have camped in the region. Search operation is on to hunt for the Naxals.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel expressed condolences towards the families of the DRG personnel.
Baghel said the fight with the Naxals is in the last stage and Naxalism will be rooted out once and for all.
Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Chhattisgarh CM of all central assistance after the attack, officials said.
Also read: Jammu and Kashmir | Five soldiers killed as terrorists ambush army vehicle in Poonch
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 26, 2023 3:43 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chhattisgarhnaxal
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X