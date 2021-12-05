11 civilians killed by security forces in Nagaland; Army orders probe

At least 11 civilians have been killed by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district, police said on Sunday.

The exact number of fatalities, however, is yet to be ascertained as 11 people died on the spot, and several others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals in neighbouring Assam, a police officer said.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening, the police officer said.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), he said.

The Indian Army has ordered Court of Inquiry into the incident. "The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the Army said in a statement.

Army said that one of its personnel was killed and several others were injured in the incident.

Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based. The situation is under control and police is conducting spot verification, he said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and assured that it will be investigated. "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections," he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.

"Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)