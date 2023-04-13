108-year-old Tamil Nadu woman becomes topper of Kerala literacy exam

The old woman topped the exam conducted under the Kerala government’s Sampoornam Shastra literacy programme. Kamalakanni’s dedication to education has won her accolades and she has set an example for others and for the project.

A 108-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu has topped the literacy test of an education programme run by the Kerala state. The woman named Kamalakanni, who was reportedly born in 1915, scored 97 out of 100 on the test and she practices writing both in Tamil and Malayalam, as per an exclusive News18 report.

The Kerala government has implemented the education scheme under the tagline ‘Education for All and Always’ which helps senior citizens acquire educational knowledge.

Under the scheme named ‘Sampoornam Shastra literacy programme’ education is provided to elderly people who want to acquire knowledge. The initiative is based on the premise that elderly people should ‘sign their names’, similar to the ‘Arivoli Iyakkam’ movement (mass literacy movement) of Tamil Nadu.

Due to the state’s various initiatives Kerala is the most literate state in India with a literacy rate of 96.2 percent according to the National Statistical Office (NSO) survey.

Kamalakanni’s dedication to education has won her accolades and she has set an example for others and for the project.

She was born in Cumbum of Tamil Nadu’s Theni district and moved to Kerala at a young age for work.

She moved to Kerala's Vandanmedu village after completing the second standard in school. She started working in the cardamom farms to support her impoverished family while living in the region which is situated precisely at Tamil Nadu and Kerala border, and predominantly occupied by Tamil people.

Kamalakanni spent 80 years of her life labouring in the cardamom fields and was unable to complete her education due to her constant work on the farm.

Kamalakanni’s grandson told News18 that they are the fifth generation to live in the Vandanmedu village of Kerala in an exclusive interview with News18.

He added that his grandmother has always been motivated to study, despite dropping out of school after class 2. Thus, they expressed her interest in education to the authorities of the Sampoornam Shastra programme.

He mentioned that their family plans to honour her on her 109th birthday, which is next month.