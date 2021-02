At least 103 people at SNN Raj Lakeview apartment in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, have tested positive for the COVID-19 following a party in the apartment. Out of 103 people infected, 96 are above 60 years of age.

"103 people at SNN Raj Lakeview apartment in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, tested positive for COVID-19. They had organised a program at the apartment and tested positive in the COVID test they underwent later. 96 of the 103 people are above the age of 60," said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad.

"We have tested 1,052 residents of the apartment; one person is admitted to hospital and others are in quarantine. The BBMP had put in place various measures, including isolating and quarantining those who had tested positive and we have intensified contact tracing,” Prasad told Indian Express.

The BBMP has sent the samples to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to determine the coronavirus strain that has infected the residents.

Also, Prasad has confirmed that 40 out of the 210 students studying at Manjushree College of Nursing in Bengaluru have tested positive for COVID-19: N Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner