Eighteen Indian universities have made it to the list of the top 200 universities in Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking 2021. Three Indian institutes made it to the top 100 in a list headed by China's Tsinghua University and followed by Peking University and National University of Singapore. Here are the top 10 universities ranked from India. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 154 | Mahatma Gandhi University: The Kerala-based university, popularly called MGU, was established in 1983 and offers a wide range of academic degrees in Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral programmes. (Representative Image)

No 144 | IIT Hyderabad & Thapar University: Sharing the ninth position on the list is IIT Hyderabad, one of India's leading engineering schools, and Patiala based Thapar University (TU) also known as Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology. (Image: IIT Hyderabad website)

No 143 | Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology: The Delhi-based institute is a research-based university. (Representative image)

No 142 | Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata: Founded in 2006, the Kolkata based institute was created by the Ministry of Human Resource Development as part of making careers in science more attractive for high achievers. (Image: AP)

No 139 | King George's Medical University: The Lucknow-based institute established in 1911 is one of the premier medical institutes in the country. (Image: Institute website)

No 137 | IIT Gandhinagar: A public research university located in Gujarat’s capital, the university established via an act of Parliament in 2008 intends to provide high-quality educational and research facilities for the next generation. (Image: Institute website)

No 122 | Institute of Chemical Technology: The Mumbai-based institute formed in 1933 as the Department of Chemistry and Technology of the University of Bombay attained university status in 2008.

No 78 | IIT Indore: Founded by India’s government in 2009, the institute places a heavy emphasis on research in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching. (Image: Institute website)

No 55 | IIT, Ropar: Located in Punjab, focuses primarily on education in engineering and science. (Representative image)