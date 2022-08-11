10 ideas to celebrate 75th Independence Day on August 15

By CNBCTV18.com

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15. The entire country is observing this historic milestone by taking part in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75 years of independence. India got freedom from British colonial rule after 200 years on August 15, 1947. Many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the country.

Therefore, we should recognise the long-drawn freedom struggle by celebrating our 75th Independence Day wholeheartedly. The Central government has also launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to August 15 and Independence Week from August 11 to August 17 to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence.

Here are some ideas to celebrate Independence Day this year with all the fervour.

Plan a short getaway

You can celebrate Independence Day by visiting any of the vacation spots that have been on your travel wish list for many years. You can also de-stress your body and mind by staying at your favourite resort. What could be a better way to celebrate Independence Day than by pampering yourself away from your busy schedule?

Wear ethnic clothes

You can choose to dress up in your ethnic clothes to celebrate this occasion. Pick up a white kurta and pair it with a saffron jacket and green pocket square. Join the tricolour bandwagon and celebrate Independence Day in a holistic way with a traditional Indian outfit.

Watch patriotic movies

If you are planning to celebrate Independence Day at home, then you can watch movies based on patriotic themes. Several good Bollywood movies like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and Border will fill you with patriotic fervour.

Prepare Tricolour dishes

You can bake a tri-colour cake or you can also prepare tricolour dishes using colourful vegetables.

Flying kites

Flying kites is one of the most meaningful things that you can do on Independence Day. A sky full of colourful kites that are scaling new heights is a remarkable symbol of freedom.

Read patriotic books

If you are a bookworm, you can choose to read books about India’s freedom struggle or a biography of any eminent freedom fighter on this Independence Day. Terrific books like ‘Midnight’s Children' by Salman Rushdie, ‘The Discovery of India’ by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and ‘Freedom at Midnight' by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre should be read by everyone.

Listen to patriotic songs

You can make your Independence Day melodious by listening to patriotic songs. Evergreen patriotic songs of singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and AR Rahman will motivate you to do something for your country.

Attend the celebration in your neighbourhood

You can attend a flag hoisting ceremony that is organised in your housing society or neighbourhood. Watching the national flag fluttering in the wind will fill you up with pride.

Watch the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort

The Prime Minister leads a grand national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on August 15. You should watch this ceremony and witness the historic celebrations of India’s 75th Independence Day.

Distribute sweets in your neighbourhood

There is no better way of celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day than by distributing sweets in your neighbourhood. Freedom is a precious gift that should be savoured by every citizen.