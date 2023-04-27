10 DRG jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: Here’s what we know so far

The DRG jawans, along with the civilian driver of the vehicle, were killed after an IED blast and the subsequent firing by the Maoists. The latest attack was the deadliest one since the Bijapur ambush in which 22 jawans were killed on April 3, 2021.

Ten Jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and one civilian driver were killed in an IED blast set off by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday. The attack took place around 1.30 pm near Aranpur when the soldiers were returning in a convoy after a security operation to their headquarters in Dantewada, which is located over 350 km from the state capital, Raipur.

The DRG jawans, along with the civilian driver of the vehicle, were killed after an IED blast and the subsequent firing by the Maoists.

Here’s what we know so far about the attack

As per a News18 report, the DRG was formed as a specialised unit of Chhattisgarh Police to carry out anti-Naxal operations in the state and it had inducted locals in the force, especially from the Bastar region.

The DRG team, which was attacked, was returning from an anti-Naxal operation, based on a tip-off received on the Naxal presence in Aranpur.

According to the police, the team had encountered the Naxalites a day before, and an exchange of fire took place.

As per the report, some suspected Naxal cadres were taken into custody and the team was on their way back to their headquarters in Dantewada.

At least four vehicles were part of the convoy out of which two were locally hired.

As per protocol, security forces move forward during an operation only after receiving intelligence inputs and sanitisation their route.

As per sources cited in the report, no intelligence was gathered to sanitise the route where the attack happened.

The attack happened when the team was on their way via the Aranpur Road. Witness accounts suggest the attack was followed by gunfire directed at the remaining personnel from the opposite side of the road.

Remains of wires were found at the spot, which indicated that the bomb was triggered when the Naxals spotted the DRG men.

According to a Times of India report, police believe around 50kg of explosives were used for the blast. The impact of the blast was so severe that a crater of 12 feet deep and around 25 feet wide was created on the village road.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid his tributes to all the martyred jawans of DRG with state honour at Dantewada parade ground on Thursday.

According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday and assured him of all assistance from the Centre in tackling the Maoist menace in the state.

The latest attack was the deadliest one since the Bijapur ambush in which 22 jawans were killed on April 3, 2021.