10 BJP MLA's suspended from Karnataka Assembly for tearing bills and throwing them at Speaker’s chair

In the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, chaos erupted during a session when a group of BJP leaders gathered at the well of the house and expressed their anger over the government's decision to deploy IAS officers to welcome dignitaries attending meetings held by Opposition leaders on July 17 and 18.

According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, some of these dignitaries were considered state guests, and as per protocol, IAS officers were assigned to receive them. However, the BJP leaders were not satisfied with this explanation and resorted to disruptive behavior, reported PTI.

Amidst the uproar and slogan shouting by the BJP leaders, Speaker UT Khader proceeded with the discussion of several bills, further fueling the Opposition's discontent. The situation escalated when the BJP leaders, upset by the house not being adjourned for lunch, began tearing documents, including some bills, and threw them at the Speaker's chair.

Notwithstanding the commotion, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani later assumed control of the chair and continued with the discussion. After some time, the Deputy Speaker finally adjourned the house.

BJP MLAs Araga Jnanendra, Sunil Kumar, Ashwathnarayana, Arvind Bellad, and others were seen tearing and throwing the documents at the Speaker's chair.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed his disappointment and reprimanded the marshals for not preventing the BJP MLAs from behaving in such a disruptive manner and allowing them to throw papers at the Speaker's chair.