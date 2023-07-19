10 BJP MLA's suspended from Karnataka Assembly for tearing bills and throwing them at Speaker’s chair

2 Min Read
Amidst the uproar and slogan shouting by the BJP leaders, Speaker UT Khader proceeded with the discussion of several bills, further fueling the Opposition's discontent. The situation escalated when the BJP leaders, upset by the house not being adjourned for lunch, began tearing documents, including some bills, and threw them at the Speaker's chair.
In the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, chaos erupted during a session when a group of BJP leaders gathered at the well of the house and expressed their anger over the government's decision to deploy IAS officers to welcome dignitaries attending meetings held by Opposition leaders on July 17 and 18.
According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, some of these dignitaries were considered state guests, and as per protocol, IAS officers were assigned to receive them. However, the BJP leaders were not satisfied with this explanation and resorted to disruptive behavior, reported PTI.
Amidst the uproar and slogan shouting by the BJP leaders, Speaker UT Khader proceeded with the discussion of several bills, further fueling the Opposition's discontent. The situation escalated when the BJP leaders, upset by the house not being adjourned for lunch, began tearing documents, including some bills, and threw them at the Speaker's chair.
Notwithstanding the commotion, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani later assumed control of the chair and continued with the discussion. After some time, the Deputy Speaker finally adjourned the house.
BJP MLAs Araga Jnanendra, Sunil Kumar, Ashwathnarayana, Arvind Bellad, and others were seen tearing and throwing the documents at the Speaker's chair.
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed his disappointment and reprimanded the marshals for not preventing the BJP MLAs from behaving in such a disruptive manner and allowing them to throw papers at the Speaker's chair.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read