1 killed, 2 injured after e-rickshaw carrying firecrackers blows up in Noida

The incident occurred in a busy market area of Greater Noida’s Dadri Monday during the Jagannath Shobha Yatra procession. The initial fireball from the explosion seems to set off more explosions in the next 5-6 seconds.

A man lost his life and two others were injured after an e-rickshaw carrying a large load of firecrackers blew up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The explosion was caught by a nearby CCTV camera. The incident occurred in a busy market area of Greater Noida’s Dadri on Monday during the Jagannath Shobha Yatra procession.

जगन्नाथ यात्रा के दौरान ई रिक्शा में रखें पटाखों में लगी भीषण आग। ग्रेटर नोएडा के थाना दादरी क्षेत्र की घटना। @Uppolice @noidapolice @CP_Noida @DCPGreaterNoida @cfonoida @the_viralvideos @sanjeev57570990 #Noida #greaternoida #fire #cracker #dadri #Police #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/zz7P0OuVAa — harinder singh (@harinder_up16) February 27, 2023 "A fierce fire broke out in firecrackers being kept in an e-rickshaw during Jagannath Yatra. The incident took place in the Thana Dadri area of Greater Noida," wrote one user while sharing the video.

In the video, the blue electric rickshaw can be seen in the corner of the frame with cartons, of firecrackers, on its back. People can be seen milling about the busy market area when suddenly an explosion can be seen right above the back of the e-rickshaw in front of two men who seemed to inspect the cargo.

The initial fireball from the explosion seems to set off more explosions in the next 5-6 seconds. When the smoke finally clears, nearly 20 seconds after the initial explosion, the e-rickshaw is burned to a husk and a smoldering small fire slowly dies out on its back.

The Noida police said that the initial explosion was caused by an errant firecracker which landed on the back of the e-rickshaw and set off the chain reaction of explosions. “On 27.02.2023, the Jagannath Shobha Yatra was traditionally taking place in Dadri town under the Dadri police station area. Some people were bursting firecrackers on the occasion. One of the firecrackers fell on the e-rickshaw moving forward, in which other fireworks were kept, due to which other all of them were set on fire,” said ADCP Greater Noida on Twitter.