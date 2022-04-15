Zomato to junk eateries not adhering to food quality in clean-up drive

Zomato plans to remove eateries that do not adhere to its new 'food quality policy' in a clean up drive. This is part of a new policy to address 'severe food quality complaints' raised by customers.

"Restaurants found with 'severe food quality complaints' will be disabled from our platform," Zomato has said. "Zomato will temporarily disable restaurants from online ordering until FSSAI-approved third-party inspection is done."

Zomato has said the cost of inspection would be borne by the restaurants. It also said restaurants would be disabled from online orders on Zomato in case of serious and repeat offences.

The platform has given every partner time till April 18 before it starts disabling them for providing poor food items.

In a note to restaurant partners, the food aggregator has said: "Any complaint raised over food quality which can potentially cause serious harm to customer’s health or well-being will be classified as severe food quality complaint."

It said: "Examples include the presence of insects, sharp and inedible objects, expired food, serving non-vegetarian food instead of vegetarian, etc."