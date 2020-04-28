Business Zomato not to charge restaurants for 'contactless dining' for 6 months Updated : April 28, 2020 03:51 PM IST Contactless dining has three main components, contactless menu, contactless ordering and contactless payment. With a contactless menu, diners will be able to scan a QR code on the table to explore the restaurant menu with dish and pairing recommendations. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365