Given the surge in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, popular food delivery app and restaurant aggregator Zomato has rolled out a ‘priority food delivery’ service for people infected with Covid-19. The app has pledged to prioritise the orders of Covid-19-infected people and ensure quick delivery of food.

Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the new feature in a tweet. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the food delivery app requested not to misuse it. Zomato tweeted, "a humble request - treat this like an ambulance and don't misuse" while sharing its founder’s announcement.

a humble request - treat this like an ambulance and don't misuse 🙏 https://t.co/yb9Im2im9V — zomato (@zomato) April 21, 2021

The feature will be available on the Zomato app to both Android and Apple users.

Goyal also thanked all the partner food outlets that have pledged to make this initiative successful.

“At Zomato, we will prioritise these orders by providing fastest rider assignment and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others,” he wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the food delivery app has clarified that deliveries will be contactless to ensure the safety of the delivery agent and the customer.

"All deliveries to such customers will be contactless by default to ensure the safety of our riders and subsequent customers. Needless to say, all customers should opt-in for contactless deliveries right now," Goyal said.

Among other coronavirus-related initiatives, Zomato has temporarily disabled the cash-on-delivery option to lower the risk of virus transmission. The company has also started grocery delivery in more than 80 cities across India to help with the supply of essentials. Also, the subscription period of all Zomato Gold members has been extended by two months at zero additional cost.

The company also claims that it is taking utmost care to maintain hygiene standards.