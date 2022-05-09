Yatra registers 90% pre-Covid level hotel bookings as travel restrictions eases

Online travel services provider Yatra on Monday said it has reached 90 percent of pre-Covid level hotel bookings and the upswing continues with the return of travel normalcy following relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions and the recent restarting of scheduled international flights after two years. The arrival of the summer travel season coupled with the easing of restrictions has once again strengthened the travel confidence amongst people, Yatra said in a statement.

After spending two consecutive summers in lockdown, 2022 will be seen as the first summer season wherein people will be able to travel without any restrictions and apprehension, it added. Yatra said with the resumption of international flights (on March 27) and travellers' confidence returning, it has observed an average increase in domestic flight bookings by 85 percent and international flight bookings by 95 percent of pre-Covid levels.

Also Read:

While people prefer varied options for accommodation, this summer season 80 percent of bookings are observed for hotels and 20 percent for alternate accommodations such as villas, cottages and homestays, among others, the company said. "Overall we have reached 90 percent of pre-Covid level for hotel bookings and the upswing continues," it added.

Yatra Online co-founder and COO Sabina Chopra said the arrival of summer season along with a positive outlook of travellers after two years has brought a sense of relief to the travel and hospitality industry. "With people exhilarated on taking trips to various offbeat destinations, we at Yatra.com have witnessed an increase in booking demands by 70 percent especially for leisure cities," she said.

Places like Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, the Northeast and Kashmir are the leading domestic destinations that people are preferring to travel and explore, the company said. As for international destinations, Paris, Switzerland, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, Dubai, and Mauritius are the most preferred ones this summer, it said, adding, "for international travel, we have received 70 percent of booking inquiries from honeymooners and leisure travellers".