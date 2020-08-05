With re-opening being an expensive affair, Mumbai restaurants look at a bleak future

After heading popular restaurant brands like Indigo Delicatessen and Le 15 Patisserie for twelve years, Chetan Patel, in February last year decided to open his own restaurant. Opening up a restaurant can be a capital intensive business and so Chetan decided to rope in a partner who invested Rs 25 lakh which was over and above the investment of Rs 11 lakh made by Chetan.

Encouraged by a strong customer response for the restaurant, Chetan thought his business would break even by February or March this year. Just as his business inched closer to breakeven, the government announced a nation-wide lockdown forcing Chetan to bring down the shutters to his restaurant sending all his business projections topsy-turvy.

The restaurant industry in Maharashtra has entered its fifth month of lockdown, leaving millions of entrepreneurs like Chetan Patel with nothing but debt, outstanding bills and a future which holds no certainty on business going forward.

Restaurant owners feel it’s not going to be business as usual once the lockdown is lifted as reopening is going to be an expensive affair. Additional expenses to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will have to be borne by the restaurant owners.

Also, it’s unlikely that vendors will supply essentials to restaurants on credit anymore. After taking all the additional expenses, restaurant owners still remain uncertain about whether they will be able to generate even half of the kind of revenue which they did in pre-COVID times.

Issues faced by large restaurant chains are going to be no different. Jaydeep Mukherjee, Brand Head at Smoke House Deli, told CNBC-TV18 that there will be an immense amount of investment that will have to be made just to follow the basic mandate. "We will have to place acrylic sheets between tables, complete exhaust system, air filters will have to be installed and the list goes on and on."

Mukherjee adds that maintaining social-distancing norms at restaurants would mean losing 50 percent of the customers, hence revenues will take a hit as well. All these measures make the situation dismal and terrible for restaurant owners forcing them to shut shops.

According to Mukherjee, innovations like DIY food kits have helped home delivery sales but that won’t be sustainable to run the business and cover costs for too long.

According to CISIL Research, fixed costs account for 30-40 percent of the income in the restaurant business and given that the industry is staring at a 40-50 percent decline in its revenue, negative profit margins are going to be inevitable. It’s because of this financial stress that the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) expects over one-third of restaurants to not survive the ongoing lockdown.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Anurag Katriyar, President at NRAI said that we are looking at failure rate of 30-40 percent -- restaurants never opening up again. The damage doesn’t end here as Katriyar adds that with every passing month of lockdown another 5 percent of restaurants will bite the dust.

The restaurant industry provides direct employment to millions of Indians and a scenario where over one-third of the restaurants face survival crisis would mean nothing less than a disaster for the job market in this industry.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Katriyar adds that the food and beverage sector is the largest employer of human capital after agriculture, providing direct employment to 7.3 million people and 30-40 percent restaurants shutting down would mean 3-3.5 million jobs being lost.

To offset some damage which the restaurant industry could face in the coming days, NRAI has made presentations seeking some relaxation for the industry. NRAI wants the government to allow restaurants to claim Input Tax Credit on GST. Currently, restaurants cannot claim the input tax credit on tax paid on expenses, including raw material.