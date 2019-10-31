#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Sensex touches new high; SBI surges 3%
Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Oil prices extend fall after surprise inventory build
Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut
Home Hospitality
Business

We are standardising the economy hotel segment, CCI probe an opportunity to explain our stance, says Oyo’s South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh

Updated : October 31, 2019 01:04 PM IST

Ghosh welcomed the order that recognises the company as a hotel chain as opposed to an online travel agency.
We determine the price, we determine the customer experience and so that makes us fundamentally different, says Oyo executive.
We are standardising the economy hotel segment, CCI probe an opportunity to explain our stance, says Oyo’s South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh
