Mini Kishore Kumar's bungalow, Gouri Kunj, is a known landmark in the posh neighbourhood of Juhu which is the address for many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is set to open a new restaurant in Mumbai's western suburb of Juhu and has leased the bungalow of legendary singer Kishore Kumar for this.

Kohli is the owner of 'One8 Commune' chain of restaurants which has restro-bars in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune. The 'One8 Commune' Instagram handle has updated its bio mentioning Juhu, Mumbai with the hashtag #comingsoon.

Virat with his One8 brands, named after his jersey number 18, also has businesses in clothing and footwear in partnership with Puma.

Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates with team India playing the Asia Cup. He was last seen in action in the match against Hong Kong in which he hit an unbeaten half-century.

The star cricketer has been going through a bad patch of form and recently admitted that it took a toll on his mental health . Kohli admitted to not having touched the bat during the monthlong break prior to Asia Cup. Kohli has been out without an international hundred for nearly three years but his poor run of form did affect him as he revealed that at times he was "faking intensity" in trying to show that he is an epitome of mental strength.