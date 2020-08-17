  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Hospitality
Hospitality

VIEW: Tackling China's food wastage problem through Operation Clean Plate - Will it yield results?

Updated : August 17, 2020 10:12 AM IST

The Chinese government’s push to minimise food wastage is making restaurants to take unique steps to comply
The success of the redux of Operation Clean Plate depends on local authorities’ momentum.
VIEW: Tackling China's food wastage problem through Operation Clean Plate - Will it yield results?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Glenmark Pharma shares surge 7% over robust Q1FY21 earnings

Glenmark Pharma shares surge 7% over robust Q1FY21 earnings

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM Modi

All villages to be connected with optical fibre in next 1,000 days: PM Modi

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement