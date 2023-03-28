Royal Orchid launches Regenta Hotels in five cities across India

The hotel chain launched its Regenta brand in Vadodara, Jhansi, Mohali, Greater Noida, and Bengaluru's Mahadevpura. Shares of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd ended at Rs 240.85, up by Rs 15.00, or 6.64 percent on the BSE.

Hospitality company Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Tuesday, March 28, said it has launched five new Regenta Hotels in five cities across India.

The hotel chain launched its Regenta brand in Vadodara, Jhansi, Mohali, Greater Noida, and Bengaluru's Mahadevpura, marking significant growth for the company. The five properties will showcase the new and vibrant Regenta brand across two categories — Regenta Place and Regenta Inn, it said.

Regenta Fairlak Vadodara is a hotel managed by Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd located in Vasna Bhayli. The hotel offers 81 rooms with five types of accommodation, including executive rooms, club rooms, junior suites, orchid suites, and royal suites, all with modern amenities.

The Regenta Place Jhansi's 33 rooms, which range from executive to suites, can accommodate both business and leisure travellers. The PINXX restaurant serves a variety of delicacies, including Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisine, and it also offers additional meeting space.

Mohali will open its doors to the first Regenta Place welcoming guests to enjoy its 36 tastefully-designed rooms. In addition to banqueting facilities, Regenta Place Mohali offers a variety of dining options along with a multi-cuisine restaurant, a rooftop restaurant, and a stylish bar.

The Regenta Inn in Greater Noida caters to corporate guests with its close proximity to India Expo Centre & Mart and other business hubs, in addition to the Yamuna Expressway which connects to Agra. The hotel's 39 spacious guest rooms come with a 66 seater multi-cuisine restaurant and business amenities.

With the debut of the Regenta Inn Grand, ORR Mahadevpura, Bengaluru will expand its portfolio of Regenta hotels. Visitors opting for the new property can choose from 49 well-appointed rooms with options like all-day and in-room dining among many others.