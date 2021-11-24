This North Goa bar breaks the rules of gin pairing like never before

Gin is one of those versatile spirits that combines a delicious high with a sophisticated aura. It is easy to like – you can take your pick from a crisp, herby Portuguese label to a dry Japanese make. A waft of gin infused with rare botanicals is as pleasing to the nose as a sip of it on the rocks is to the palate.

And don't even get me started on the many gin cocktails - iconic & experimental - without which day drinking is simply incomplete.

No wonder that so many dedicated gin bars are sprouting up all over - the most recent noteworthy addition being Sylvia at Marriott's W property in Vagator, in North Goa.

Sylvia is home to over 25 distinguished gin labels, ranging from British, German, Japanese, Himalayan, and of course Indian craft. It is an 8-seater bar that can expand and transform into a 150-seater space for a larger soiree.

The Gibson Course

However, what steals the deal at Sylvia is the unique Gibson Experience that W Goa offers.

In the early 20th century, graphic artist Charles Dana Gibson is said to have requested a fresh take on the Martini while visiting New York private social club The Players, resulting in the garnish swap. Inspired by that history, Sylvia has curated a menu of five, that breaks the rules of gin pairing, giving guests an unexpected experience that sparks even the most discerning palates.

Technique-forward cocktails

Apart from the Gibson Course, Sylvia has put on its menu what they called "technique-forward cocktails", which frankly, are quite eye-popping as they are palatable: For example, Dragon Eye is curated using the Sous Vide technique which means "under vacuum" in French. For this cocktail, the alcohol is in a plastic bag and infused with various herbs and fruits before boiling the whole concoction to bring alive a more robust, refreshing flavour. Sounds delicious? You bet it does.

This, however, is a limited-capacitt experience - and you will have to be lucky to make the cut to experience one of the only 10 of these cocktails Sylvia belts out in a day.

"Within the first quarter of its launch, Sylvia has had a phenomenal response with not only our hotel guests but also locals and tourists coming down specially to experience the new gin bar in town. W Goa's exclusive Gibson course has been the absolute highlight, with even first-time gin drinkers becoming a fan," Tanveer Kwatra, general manager, W Goa told CNBC-TV18.