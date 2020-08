Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd on Monday announced its entry into Lucknow with two new store openings located at Phoenix Palassio Mall and Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar. India is one of Starbucks fastest-growing markets globally and with this expansion, Tata Starbucks now has a presence across 12 cities with 189 stores.

The new Starbucks in Lucknow offers customers a wide range of menu items including the Starbucks signature espresso beverages like Cappuccinos, Americanos, Lattes and all-time favourites such as Cafe Mocha, Java Chip Frappuccino, Signature Hot Chocolate and Caramel Macchiato, the company said in a release.

The newest menu additions are the Honey Turmeric Latte and the classic international favourite Cortado along with a food menu comprising of Indian and International favourites.

The company has also taken care of safety and sanitisation norms in the stores with 6-feet markings to ensure social distance during dine in and takeaway, temperature screening for all partners (employees), customers and delivery executives; kitchens that follow international safety norms, regular sanitisation of surfaces, it said.

“Tata Starbucks is honoured to celebrate our eighth year in India by opening our first stores in Lucknow—a brand new market for us. We are excited to offer the unparalleled Starbucks experience to customers in Lucknow in a way that is safe, familiar and convenient,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks.

Honouring the traditions and craftsmanship of Lucknow – Chikankari, an ancient form of embroidery – is used in Phoenix Palassio store designs and feature artwork. The colourful art is inspired by the harvesting methods of Indian farmers and depicts various growing stages of a coffee plant, from flowering to the ripening of the coffee cherries.

The design of the Gomti Nagar store is also inspired by the landscapes of India’s coffee growing regions.