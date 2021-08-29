Sustainable tourism is the need of hour, says Ayu Tripathi, Aahana

Travellers these days expect some elements of sustainability and when they travel— especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. People have become careful and expect the same from the hospitality sector.

For the uninitiated, sustainability refers to the ability to meet one’s needs without compromising that of future generations.

Aahana resort -- situated at around seven kilometres from Ramnagar -- believes in this concept of sustainability. Nestled in the lap of nature, the resort touches the forests of Corbett National Park and claims to be one of the preferred destinations for tourists.

Ayu Tripathi, Director at Aahana said that responsible luxury is their motto and they are bound to have tangible actions that support their cause. Through a combination of nature and technology innovations, they are achieving their objectives.

"After all, suatainable tourism is the need of the hour," she stated.

Water conservation, she said is driven by the resort’s root -zone treatment through cannae plant. The plant effectively recycles the waste water and is used for safe areas like gardening effectively, while negating the carbon footprint. Besides, the pathway is designed in a way that allows rainwater to seep through them, thus maintaining the underground water table.

"The construction has been done keeping in mind ecological norms and regulations. There is an increased role of solar energy in water heating systems," she said.

Tripathi added that the resort was essentially "reforested" as it was barren agricultural land – it hence naturally attracts birds and butterflies and more than 100 different types of birds have been sighted within the property.

Additionally, Tripathi added that a large number of herbs and medicinal plants have been grown inside the property.

Besides, the resort claims to promote activities that do not disturb the wildlife. To promote community-based participation, Tripathi said that the resort undertakes various activities where villagers are actively involved.

“Small steps have been taken to create a greener world by using recycled materials for stationery and laundry bags. We recycle water for our gardens and we actively engage in rainwater harvesting,” she added.

Tripathi mentioned that the resort uses abundant solar energy for its boilers during the day. They are even engaged in solid waste management and do not use any pesticides or fertilizers inside the property.