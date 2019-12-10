#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Hospitality
Hospitality

Sustainable hospitality: What a small town in Karnataka can teach us about circular economy

Updated : December 10, 2019 02:33 PM IST

A circular economy is closed and inclusive and adopts conscious practices for optimal resource usage, eliminating or minimising wastage, reuse and recycle.
The Kumta project is a $300 million initiative under the United Nations to conserve natural resources and create a huge impact across the 150 km radius of the district.
Sustainable hospitality: What a small town in Karnataka can teach us about circular economy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

YES Bank says favourably considering Citax Holdings' $500 million offer; Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid discussed

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

US defends creation of fake school in which many Indian students enrolled

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

2019 Roundup: Auto sector takes a hit, only 1 stock gave positive returns this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV