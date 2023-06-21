Sula Vineyards says not competing with Taj or Oberoi even as it primes for luxury tourism business

Rajeev Samant, MD & CEO of Sula Vineyards, told CNBC TV18 that the company plans to develop new luxury villas with heated pools in view of surging demand — 80 percent occupancy in the single luxury villa it offers. Of course winemaking will remain its area of expertise.

While Sula Vineyards aims to enhance the visitor experience, they do not intend to venture into the traditional hospitality industry and compete with renowned brands like Taj, Oberoi, SaffronStays, or Lohono says Rajeev Samant, the MD & CEO of Sula Vineyards.

Samant told CNBC-TV18 that the company plans to develop new luxury villas in an effort to accommodate the growing demand for hospitality services amidst their flourishing wine tourism business.

Sula Vineyards has witnessed a remarkable surge in its overall business, achieving strong double-digit growth. Samant mentioned that the occupancy rate at their resorts has consistently exceeded 80 percent, and during weekends, it frequently reaches full capacity.

Recognising the need to address this high demand, he added that the company has successfully introduced one luxury villa, which has remained fully booked since its inception.

"We really needed these new villas. These days, luxury villas with beautiful views and heated pools are what people are seeking," stated Rajeev Samant.

"We have witnessed near 100 percent occupancy rates on weekends and approximately 60 percent during weekdays, resulting in a comfortable average occupancy of 80 percent and above." he added.

Samant highlighted that Sula Vineyards perceives the hospitality segment as a supplementary component of their primary focus on wine production — with winemaking their area of prime expertise.

The company aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore the vineyards and savour wines in their intended setting. The company is committed to delivering an unmatched wine tourism experience rather than competing with renowned luxury hotel chains.

"The wine business remains our core objective. We dominate this market and foresee tremendous growth potential in India over the next decade. It is the most exciting market for wine growth worldwide," said Samant.

"Our resorts serve as a gateway for individuals to connect with the vineyards and experience the authentic taste of our wines. That's what we truly strive for. We are not aspiring to rival brands like Taj, Oberoi, SaffronStays, or Lohono."