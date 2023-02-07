Striving to fulfill our motto of 'where luxury meets responsibility': Aahana's Ayu Tripathi

Sustainable tourism is defined by the UN Environment Program and UN World Tourism Organization as “tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities.”

We strive to fulfill our motto of where luxury meets responsibility in its entirety, said Ayu Tripathi, Director at Aahana – The Corbett Wilderness. Everyone here believes that it is our responsibility to ourselves, and for our future generations to do our bit for Mother Nature, Tripathi said while referring to sustainable tourism.

“Responsible luxury is a liveable motto and needs to have tangible actions that support its cause,” according to Tripathi.

Tripathi believes that it is the duty of tourist industry to promote sustainability.

“Everyone these days are trying to become responsible. When tourists travel, they look for comfort but not at the expense of compromising sustainability. Infact after COVID-19 pandemic, tourists have realized the importance of sustainable tourism more,” Tripathi said.

She further said that India should learn from other countries and see their ways when it comes to waste management.

On the pandemic, Tripathi said that the impact of COVID was widely seen on the tourism industry, However, once things started opening up, people started getting back to their normal selves.

“We can again see a decent number of people flocking to destinations. The good part is that tourists are now responsibly choosing their stays and checking on their habits,” Tripathi added.

Reports suggest that the tourism sector was hugely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has "bounced back" from various adversities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism was allocated Rs 2,400 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24, a per budget documents. However, it was later reduced to Rs 1,343 crore, as per revised budget estimate.