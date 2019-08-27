Sterling Holiday Resorts plans to double room-count to 4,800 in four years, says MD Ramesh Ramanathan
Updated : August 27, 2019 09:10 PM IST
The company is launching six new resorts in the next 12 months at Guruvayur, Mysore, Thekkaddy, Karjat and Igatpuri, Konaseema in six new locations.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more