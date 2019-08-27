Sterling Holiday Resorts plans to double room-count to 4,800 in four years, says MD Ramesh Ramanathan

Chennai-based leasure and hospitality firm Sterling Holidays is planning to double its inventory to 4,800 rooms by 2023.

"As of now, we have 2,400 rooms. The six new resorts, will add about 450 rooms over the next 12 months taking the total count of rooms to 2,850. The plan is to double the rooms to 4,800 rooms by 2023," Sterling Holidays managing director Ramesh Ramanathan told CNBC-TV18.com in a telephonic interaction.

The company is launching six new resorts at Guruvayur, Mysore, Thekkaddy, Karjat, Igatpuri and Konaseema. The expansion strategy will be through management contracts.

It is also planning to expand Nature Trails Resorts,Â to few more locations in the next few years.

resorts in heritage centres, resorts which are drive-to from the metros," he said.

"With the new resort launches, we are looking at aggressive growth of the company based on growth in domestic tourism consumption", he added.

Last fiscal, the company's topline was Rs 270 crore and it expects to continue growing and expanding aggressively in the current year.

When asked about the slowdown in the industry, he said, "I am not worried about the slowdown. At present, holidays have become an essential part of everyoneâ€™s lifestyle. People take time off their schedule to go for multiple holidays, during long weekends. A relaxing holiday is the best remedy for the taxing pressures of todayâ€™s fast paced daily life. So the drop in discretionary spend of the consumer should not affect our business. Besides, our hybrid model of member and non-member will ensure a healthy growth in occupancies over the next few years."