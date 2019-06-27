Softbank-backed OYO Hotels partners with China's Meituan

Oyo Hotels & Homes, a lodging operator backed by SoftBank's Vision Fund, on Thursday announced a year-long strategic partnership with Meituan, China's leading ecommerce platform for services.

As part of the partnership, OYO Jiudian (Hotels), its Chinese subsidiary, will list 8,000 of its standardised accommodations on Meituan Hotels platform. This will further assist OYO Hotels in driving consumer traffic, data operations and brand promotion, a statement said.

The development came after media reports of China unit of OYO laying off scores of employees.

"This partnership combines OYO Jiudian’s capacities in innovative transformation, business development, management and operations with Meituan’s supplementary advantages in platform, open ecosystem, user base, traffic and technological innovation," the release stated.

"We are pro-actively delivering on China's focus on reforming the supply sector and are always open to partner with like-minded and customer-focused organisations that are contributing to the development of the travel and hospitality industry," OYO China COO Sam Shih said.