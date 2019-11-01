Six months after Easter Sunday terror attacks, Colombo’s hotels crawl back to normality

Russell Cool spent all of September knocking on the doors of tour operators in Zurich, Milan, Paris and Dusseldorf. The area general manager of the ONYX Hospitality Group, which owns OZO Hotels in Colombo and Kandy has been tasked with the responsibility of bringing guests to these hotels, which have suffered a drastic dip in occupancy rates, in the aftermath of what has come to be known as Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday Terror Attacks. On April 21, suicide bombers with affiliations to a local militant group blew up three churches and three luxury hotels in Colombo, killing 259 people.

Nearly six months since that fateful day, Russell says things are still far from getting back to normal for most hotels in the city. “Four months since the attacks and occupancy rates at Ozo Hotels have dropped by 65 percent when compared to the previous year. These numbers marginally improved last month with occupancy dip by only 25 percent, year-on-year,” says Russell, speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the phone from Europe, “However, we expect occupancy to remain down by 25 percent up until March 2020.”

Travel advisories, indiscriminate discounting impact business

While the fall in occupancy at Sri Lanka’s hotels were on expected lines in the aftermath of the ghastly terror attack, what significantly impacted Sri Lanka’s hospitality business were travel advisories issued by the governments of Australia, Europe and China to their citizens, cautioning them against traveling to the island nation.

Incidentally, these geographies have been invaluable source markets for OZO’s properties. To make matters worse, the hotel’s competition began offering discounts by way of a knee-jerk reaction to dwindling patronage at hotels in the island and overall fall in tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka.

“The only problem was these hotels did too much of it (discounting) and got it all wrong,” says Russell. “People aren’t travelling; it does not matter whether you discount prices or not.” The average industry discount back in May 2019 was around 50 percent, with all-inclusive F&B packages — a move Russell calls “cheap and desperate”. Left with no other choice, OZO was forced to discount room rates between 25 and 35 percent.

OZO was not alone in being impacted by the discounting spree that Colombo’s hotels embarked on. “Knowing the economy had been impacted, tour operators began asking for a $10 discount whenever they had the opportunity,” says Rookamanie Fernando, General Manager, Jetwing Colombo Seven. “The right thing to have done would have been to collectively help the market recover by collectively offering to pay more as a goodwill gesture.” The hotel eventually relented, selling

Road to recovery

Today, things are looking up for Colombo’s hospitality, even if only ever so slightly. Hotels have learnt to live with sluggish occupancy rates, and have moved to greener segments. “Our Meetings & Events vertical has vastly improved after the first two months, even as the India and China source markets have kept business active,” says George Koumendakos, General Manager, Movenpick Hotel Colombo, “We’re focused on making our hotel a wedding destination and have been getting bookings from India, and have had a fantastic response so far.”

This reliance on alternate segments notwithstanding, improving bookings and check-ins continues to remain a priority for these properties. “We want to get to 70 percent occupancy during the winter months,” says Koumendakos, hoping that December’s festivities will account for a significant portion of inbound tourism to the island and the hotel, and keep his team busy. The hotel has also given its security measures a boost by tying up with international experts. The property is also falling back on corporate bookings in addition to the wedding market. Occupancy rates dropped to 35 percent at Movenpick soon after the terror attacks, but has improved to 60 percent, today.

One of the ways to boost occupancy for all these hotels, is to fall back on local markets and corporate bookings, which provided the glimmer of hope that kept occupancy alive between May and July, even if barely so. “We were relying on corporate bookings during the lean phase, and hoped to use bookings by tour operators as a cushion,” says Rookamanie. Jetwings Colombo Seven is targeting anywhere between 60 and 70 percent in terms of occupancy for the winter months. “Our discounts ended on October 30, we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel now,” says Rookamanie, her tone marked by noticeable optimism.

There is no doubt that Sri Lanka’s hospitality industry is going through probably the toughest phase, yet. Falling occupancy, opportunistic audiences and cannibalising competitors have been a bugbear in the immediate aftermath of one of the island’s worst terror attacks in recent times. But the much-clichéd the light at the end of the tunnel seems nearer now, than before.