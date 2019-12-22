Hospitality
Roseate Hotels forays into co-working segment
Updated : December 22, 2019 08:41 PM IST
Making its entry into the booming co-working segment, Roseate Hotels & Resorts has launched a premium co-working space 'Upstage Club' at its hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more