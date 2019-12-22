Roseate Hotels forays into co-working segment

Making its entry into the booming co-working segment, Roseate Hotels & Resorts has launched a premium co-working space 'Upstage Club' at its hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi.

Inaugurated by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday evening, the club has two compact meeting halls, a boardroom and a bouquet of small meeting spaces, according to a statement by Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

"Designed to provide luxury work environment 'Upstage Club' is packed with great amenities for its members, who will also get access to Upstage, a 4K cinema and auditorium at Roseate House, New Delhi," it said.

Members would also have exclusive access to the dining space of the hotel. The club can accommodate more than 100 guests and will be operational from 9 am to 9 pm every day.

"It's an innovative concept and will encourage more hotels to follow suit. It's a great space for entrepreneurs and will have a multiplier effect for startups," said Amitabh Kant.