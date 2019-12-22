#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Hospitality
Hospitality

Roseate Hotels forays into co-working segment

Updated : December 22, 2019 08:41 PM IST

Making its entry into the booming co-working segment, Roseate Hotels & Resorts has launched a premium co-working space 'Upstage Club' at its hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi.
Roseate Hotels forays into co-working segment
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jaypee loses 1,000 hectare land that has India's only F1 circuit

Jaypee loses 1,000 hectare land that has India's only F1 circuit

FPIs open fund floodgates for Indian markets; Net inflow crosses Rs 1 trillion in 2019

FPIs open fund floodgates for Indian markets; Net inflow crosses Rs 1 trillion in 2019

In Pictures: Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.13 lakh crore in m-cap

In Pictures: Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.13 lakh crore in m-cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV