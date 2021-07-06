Revenge tourism: Hospitality sector needs more than catharsis

Randeep Guleria, the erudite and articulate AIIMS Delhi director, coined the term ‘lockdown-fatigue’ while commenting upon the surge of people on Delhi’s marketplaces at the first hint of abatement of the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic last year. Indeed people hate the claustrophobic confines of home. It is this basic human impulse for fresh air that is showing up and playing out again this time around at the surer hint of the end of the second wave. Domestic tourist traffic is increasing in cooler climes like Shimla, Kodaikanal and Ooty. A section of media has given this a colorful if wickedly appropriate name—revenge tourism!

The upper-middle-class with spending power is stepping out boldly in search of fresh air and break from the monotony of the humdrum of lockdown life. The medical fraternity and local authorities however are rightly worried—while travel does widen one’s horizon and recharges one’s batteries, as it were, caution cannot be thrown to winds, at least not yet when the third wave could be lurking menacingly.

India needs more than revenge tourism. It has been justly famous for its medical tourism which should revive when the pandemic dust settles down and people are no longer chary of stirring out. Kerala’s famous oil massage parlors have been badly hit in the corona milieu when touch-me-not has been the watchword. The government has extended ban on international flights till July 31 by which time things should hopefully improve not only in India but the world over.

Corona ravaged hospitality sector needs the government’s helping hand more than ever before. The launch of several branding and marketing initiatives by the Government of India such as ‘Incredible India!’ and ‘Athiti Devo Bhava’ had provided a focused impetus to growth. The Indian Government had also released a fresh category of visa—the medical visa or M-visa, to encourage medical tourism in the country. The Government was working to achieve a 1 percent share in the world's international tourist arrivals by 2020 and a 2 percent share by 2025 but all these plans have been interrupted/paused by the pandemic.

The government is also making serious efforts to boost investment in the tourism sector. In the hotel and tourism sector, 100 percent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) is allowed through the automatic route. A five-year tax holiday has been offered for 2, 3 and 4-star category hotels located around UNESCO World Heritage sites (except Delhi and Mumbai). What is required is affordable air connectivity for the entire tourism belt widely spread across the country.

Indians by and large are spiritual which explains why religious or spiritual tourism is as popular as recreational tourism that fascinates the youth more. Sadly our places of worship including the sacred rivers are also known for their untidiness and squalor. One always talks about budget hotels and smooth connectivity in the context of tourism but forget cleanliness and safety aspects. Niagara Falls is a huge tourist draw not only for its scenic beauty but also for the extraordinary and exemplary concern shown for safety by the authorities. So much so a visitor fresh from a visit to Niagara gushes about its safety features—sturdy steamers strictly adhering to the maximum capacity, anti-slippery footwear and makeshift raincoats that are included in the tickets. Contrast this with the devil-may-care brinkmanship of our gutsy parisal boatsmen in Hogennakkal waterfalls in Tamil Nadu!

The hospitality sector is the worst affected and singed in any pandemic and the last to recover. Businesses and heads of state have learnt to live with video-conferencing but the hoi polloi, as well as the well-heeled, crave for freaking out. This human proclivity to travel and not be content with documentaries and movies (vicarious enjoyment as opposed to traveling oneself) to widen its horizon holds the hope for the hospitality industry the world over including India. Heartening to see almost full stands in important matches in the ongoing Wimbledon but people in general and travelers, in particular, must realize that masks would remain a vital accoutrement in their wardrobe for quite some time.

—S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own