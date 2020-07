In order to woo customers back to offline shopping and dining, DLF Shopping Malls has partnered with Dineout’s Inresto to create a contactless dining experience at restaurants and food courts across its malls. The new features will include digital menus, pre-ordering, table booking, digital payments, and digital feedback.

DLF claims that this digital technology will empower restaurants and food courts within the shopping malls to offer a seamless customer journey and a safe dining experience. This technology will help food courts and restaurants in the mall to reduce the wait time to the minimum. It will also enable restaurants to manage their operations at capacity through its table management software.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls said, “As we start re-opening our malls, our utmost priority is to provide a secure environment for our guests. So, we have partnered with Dineout’s inresto technology for enabling a contactless F&B service. We want to offer an unparalleled experience to our customers which is driven by technology innovation and making their visits enjoyable without compromising on safety and hygiene.”

Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Dineout added, “The post COVID era would see significant changes in malls from an operations perspective to comply with safe distancing measures within the mall. With our partnership, we are embarking our entry into retail space with inresto technology which will not only help in adjusting to the new demands but also managing the crowd and maintaining the social distancing within the food courts and in restaurants. Our product suite will ensure complete peace of mind for diners as they enjoy the exciting experience and create new memories at their favourite F&B outlets housed in DLF Shopping Malls portfolio.”

DLF is also relying on their in-house Lukout app to scan QR code through which customers will be able to browse through digital menus on their phones, reserve tables at restaurants, pre-order their meals thereby cutting the wait time at restaurants and food courts. User can also give feedback to restaurants so that they can dial up their service and even earn loyalty points digitally for their frequent visits.

Restaurants within the DLF Shopping Malls portfolio will be integrated with AI-powered video solutions from Staqu which will render specialised analytics on restaurant operations and bring the live feed to the diners helping them monitor safety parameters in the kitchen. A live stream of the kitchen proceedings will also be available to the end customer on the Dineout app and assure them of the hygiene compliance and sanitization standards. This will help reinforce consumer confidence, thereby increasing quality footfalls to the restaurants.