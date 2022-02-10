Popular biryani chain Paradise Food Court to expand across India with 500 restaurants by 2027

The first thing that comes to anyone’s mind when you say Hyderabad is Biryani. And the most popular brand in Hyderabad has been Paradise Biryani. This biryani chain has now announced that it will be expanding its presence to 500 restaurants across the country by 2026-27.

Paradise Food Court's expansion plans come on the back of recent additional investment from existing institutional investor Samara Capital Group increasing its stake in the restaurant chain from 49 percent to now 51 percent, giving it the controlling stake for Rs 560 crore, sources said.

"Existing institutional investor Samara Capital Group is investing in Paradise through a combination of primary infusion and secondary purchase of shares from founders," Samara said in a statement. Samara first invested Rs 70 crore in Paradise in 2014.

However, Paradise CEO Gautam Gupta said the company will continue to run professionally with the same management with no impact on daily business activities. The company will now use these funds along with funds from internal accruals to grow the restaurant footprint from 50 to 500 by 2027.

"Most of the investment will come from internal accruals, and we may need around 25 percent from external players. Ideally, it would cost around Rs 1.4 crore to set up one restaurant," Gupta said during a media briefing. The expansion, Gupta added, will be in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) format.

The opportunity for the company too, experts say is massive given Biryani is the most ordered food with the highest frequency of orders on all food aggregator platforms. As per Swiggy’s 2021 statistics, 115 biryanis were ordered per minute in 2021, up from 90 a minute in 2020.

According to Ali Hemati, founder and chairman of Paradise Food Court, the company has been able to transition from a dine-in heavy, Hyderabad-based brand to an omnichannel brand present across multiple cities.

"Today, the company gets a majority of its sales from off-premise transactions, including through its own app, aggregators, and takeaway," he added.

Other popular biryani brands operating in a QSR or delivery-led format include Biryani by Kilo, Behrouz Biryani, Biryani Experiment and Dindigul Thalappakatti are competing in the space.

Paradise, which reported revenues of around Rs 250 crore in FY21 is targeting a revenue of Rs 400 crore by the next financial year and Rs 2,000 crore by 2027.

Paradise started in 1953 as a small canteen and café functioning out of a cinema theatre called Paradise in Secunderabad. It currently has a presence of 50 restaurants across 13 cities in 6 States.

The expansion of the additional 450 restaurants will be in a phased manner with the first 100 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by the southern states, then the East, and then the Western and Northern states.

"So the first 200-250 will coming up in the South, then basis our experience in Kolkata, there is good demand for biryani, so East will be next, then North and West as well which are again important markets for any restaurant chain," Gupta said. All the new stores will be company-owned with Paradise not looking at a franchise model.

International expansion is also on the cards for the Biryani chain in two years where it's looking to open in the US, UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asian countries that have a high diaspora population.