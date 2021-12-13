PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, connecting the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple to Ganga river, on Monday afternoon. The foundation stone of the project, worth over Rs 900 crore, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2019.

Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme. https://t.co/DvTrEKfSzk pic.twitter.com/p2zGMZNv2U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

The first phase of the project includes as many as 23 buildings built at a cost of Rs 339 crore. These buildings include -- yatri suvidha kendras, tourist facilitation centre, vedic kendra, Mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery and a food court among others. Besides, grand gateways and ornamental arches have also been built in four directions facing the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will offer prayers at the ancient temple before the inauguration event. The PM is also scheduled to visit Kaal Bhairav Temple and witness Ganga Aarti onboard a roll-on/roll-off vessel.

The grand event will also be attended by Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states -- Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Later, the PM and the CMs will attend a good governance conclave in Varanasi.

More than 3,000 seers, artists, and other renowned personalities will also participate in the inauguration event. About 100 people -- including 55 camera persons, senior officials and other staff -- have already been camping in Varanasi to showcase a presentation on 'Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi' to the masses.

On this occasion, the Varanasi district administration will distribute about 30 lakh laddoos. The laddoo packets -- each with two or four laddoos -- will be distributed to 8 lakh households in the city. People will also be given a booklet informing them about the spiritual importance of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The Kashi Vishwanath project

The Kashi Vishwanath project is spread over an area of about 5 lakh square feet and involves the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties. The PMO statement adds that the rehabilitation of around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners was done amicably. "The testimony of the success is the fact that there is no litigation pending in any court of the country regarding acquisitions or rehabilitation related to the development of the project," the PMO said.

As part of the project, over 40 ancient temples are to be given a facelift. Also, to spread the message of environmental protection, the plantation of Rudraksh, Bael, Parijat, Amla and Ashok trees have been made a crucial part of the project. According to the official statement, special arrangements have been put in place for planting trees all across the temple premises and mandir chowk.

Several buildings around the temple have been painted in a uniform bright pink colour. They will all be illuminated for the inauguration event today. In other parts of the city, LED screens will display information -- including the history, architecture, and art of Kashi -- for tourists. The Ganga Aarti at the Kashi Vishwanath temple will also be run on the screens throughout the city.

The project is most likely to give a boost to tourism in Varanasi. To this end, Ganga cruises have been planned for tourists and the road infrastructure has been upgraded.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project was approved during his term in office. He has also given documentary evidence of his claim.

Responding to the claim, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, at a party meet in Etah, said, "Would Congress have built the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam? Would 'Bua' (referring to BSP chief Mayawati) have built it? And whether 'Babua' (referring to Akhilesh Yadav) would have sung songs of Lord Shiv?”