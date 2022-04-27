Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

PM Modi asks states to conduct hospital fire audits as temperatures rise

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The prime minister stated there has been an increase in fire accidents in forests and important buildings, including hospitals, during a discussion with chief ministers about the COVID-19 situation, noting that mercury levels are growing above normal.

PM Modi asks states to conduct hospital fire audits as temperatures rise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to undertake safety audits, especially of hospitals, citing rising cases of fire incidents amid searing heat in many parts of the country.
In a meeting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation, the prime minister said there has been a rise in fire incidents in forests and important buildings, including hospitals, as he observed that the mercury levels are rising above normal.
Also read:
Many fire tragedies involving hospitals had happened last year claiming many innocent lives. It was a difficult time as many heart-rending tragedies occurred, Modi said.
Urging chief ministers to take adequate fire safety measures, he said, They should carry out fire audits, especially of hospitals, and monitor the exercise to minimise such incidents and the loss of innocent lives.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More