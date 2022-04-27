PM Modi asks states to conduct hospital fire audits as temperatures rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to undertake safety audits, especially of hospitals, citing rising cases of fire incidents amid searing heat in many parts of the country.

In a meeting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation, the prime minister said there has been a rise in fire incidents in forests and important buildings, including hospitals, as he observed that the mercury levels are rising above normal.

Many fire tragedies involving hospitals had happened last year claiming many innocent lives. It was a difficult time as many heart-rending tragedies occurred, Modi said.

Urging chief ministers to take adequate fire safety measures, he said, They should carry out fire audits, especially of hospitals, and monitor the exercise to minimise such incidents and the loss of innocent lives.