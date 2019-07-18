Now, book a holiday in

With an aim to cash in on long weekends, online travel firm MakeMyTrip will soon offer consolidated packages allowing one to book a holiday in "just four clicks", reported Business Standard.

According to the report, MMT has analysed popular search trends on its app and has curated a list of domestic destinations that take 2-3 hours to reach or international destinations without the requirement of visa or with visa on arrival.

Also Read: Here’s a list of all the long weekends in 2019. Plan your holidays now!

The travel app has designed over 400 packages with 80-100 destinations and a link will show up on the app or the website two weeks prior to the long weekend, said the report.