OYO’s frenzied global expansion trips in China as reports of massive layoffs emerge

The China unit of Indian hotel chain OYO Hotels & Homes (OYO) is laying off scores of employees, Chinese media outlets have reported.

The layoffs are the first signs of trouble at the Indian startup, which has frenetically expanded into a raft of new markets in the recent past.

OYO, one of the fastest growing hospitality chains in the world, raised $1 billion last year from investors including SoftBank and ride-hailing firm Grab. The firm operates in India, China, Britain, Dubai, Indonesia and Malaysia.

In April, home-renting company Airbnb said it will invest between $100 and $200 million in OYO, founded by 24-year-old Ritesh Agarwal.

The layoffs started for two weeks and the decision was announced by Anuj Tejpal, one of OYO's senior executives in China, news outlet Jiemian reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source. "The business development team, which has around 2,000-3,000 employees nationwide, will axe 1,000 positions while the operations team will slash half its staff."

The Jiemian report said a hotel owner has confirmed the job cuts, saying “the OYO operations team he/she worked with received the notification Monday and would have one or two employees left after the adjustment”.

Oyo, valued at $5.7 billion, denied the reports of massive layoffs to several news publications, including The Economic Times.