Oyo to invest $335 million to expand its footprint in Europe
Updated : August 14, 2019 07:37 PM IST
Oyo acquired Amsterdam-based holiday rental company @Leisure in May, after which the SoftBank-backed hospitality chain re-christened it Oyo Vacation Homes.
The company claims to be the world's third-biggest and fastest-growing hotel chain.
