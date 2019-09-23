Business

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Updated : September 23, 2019 10:18 AM IST

Oyo Rooms is aiming to raise between $750 million and $1 billion funds in the next few months.

The new round of funding, which will push Oyo’s valuation to $13.5-15 billion, is likely to be led by the SoftBank Group.