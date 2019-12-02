OYO names Aditya Ghosh to board, replaces him with Rohit Kapoor as CEO, India & South Asia

OYO Hotels & Homes on Monday elevated and added Aditya Ghosh to the company’s board of directors. At present, Ghosh is the CEO of India and South Asia operations of the hotel business.

Aditya will be joining Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of OYO, Betsy Atkins, founder and CEO, Baja Corporation and other industry experts like Munish Varma, managing partner, SoftBank Vision Fund, Bejul Somaia, partner, Lightspeed India Partners Advisors, Mohit Bhatnagar, managing director, Sequoia Capital India Advisor among others, the company said in a release.

As a part of his new role at the board, Ghosh will focus on five key areas —safety and security, customer experience, corporate governance, revenue management and stakeholder communications.

OYO also announced the appointment of Rohit Kapoor, CEO, New Real Estate Businesses, as the CEO for the entire India and South Asia business of OYO.

“Over the last year, Kapoor has been overseeing the growth of OYO LIFE - the brand’s long-term rental housing portfolio as well as other new real estate businesses in India. Rohit’s remit will now also span the operations of over 18,000+ hotels across 500+ cities in India SA," the company said.

Oyo Hotels and Homes' losses ballooned six-fold in the year to March, while its revenue more than quadrupled, a valuation report filed by the India-based hotel chain with local regulators showed last week.

The losses highlight a period of rapid expansion by Oyo into markets such as China, the United States and the United Kingdom, which has made the six-year-old startup one of the world's biggest hotel chains by room count.