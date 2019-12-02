#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
OYO names Aditya Ghosh to board, replaces him with Rohit Kapoor as CEO, India & South Asia

Updated : December 02, 2019 02:14 PM IST

As a part of his new role at the board, Ghosh will focus on five key areas —safety and security, customer experience, corporate governance, revenue management and stakeholder communications.
OYO also announced the appointment of Rohit Kapoor, CEO, New Real Estate Businesses, as the CEO for the entire India and South Asia business of OYO.
cnbc two logos
