Hospitality firm OYO Rooms has denied the report of its CEO Ritesh Agarwal stepping down from his post terming it false and inaccurate. The company's board member Betsy Atkins has clarified in a note that Ritesh will continue as the CEO of the company.

"Ritesh continues as our CEO and leader. There has never been any discussion or consideration of Ritesh departing from his role as CEO," Atkins said.