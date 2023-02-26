English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehospitality NewsOYO asks Tourism Ministry to cancel membership of FHRAI’s ‘illegally run’ committee

OYO asks Tourism Ministry to cancel membership of FHRAI’s ‘illegally run’ committee

OYO asks Tourism Ministry to cancel membership of FHRAI’s ‘illegally run’ committee
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Feb 26, 2023 5:05:15 PM IST (Published)

IPO-bound OYO has urged the government to take necessary action against FHRAI’s “illegally run” executive committee and its members who are “working for self-interest rather than the interest of the small hotel owners.”

Travel technology company OYO has written to the Ministry of Tourism requesting it to investigate the running of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and order eviction of erring executive committee members, the firm said in a statement on February 26.

Recommended Articles

View All
Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


OYO alleged, “FHRAI’s actions are detrimental to small hotel owners. It also points out that constant tussle and that their continued malafide friction with organized players like OYO, discourages SME’s and entrepreneurs from progressing and moving ahead with times and technology.”
The IPO-bound company has urged the government to take necessary action against FHRAI’s “illegally run” executive committee and its members who are “working for self-interest rather than the interest of the small hotel owners.”
In its statement, OYO also cited an order issued by the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Principal Bench in New Delhi directing the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to examine the affairs of the FHRAI and ensure that it complies with the provisions of the Companies Act.
Also Read: Hotel aggregator OYO to add 1,800 premium hotels in India this year
The order stated that this was a necessary course of action due to a “series of litigation that is breeding due to conduct in the affairs of FHRAI”. The tribunal had also pointed out that “personal interest has come to loom over the functioning of FHRAI and this has to be curbed”.
OYO alleges that FHRAI was formed with the intent to promote the travel and tourism industry, but the recent allegations of unfair elections and mismanagement by Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) and Hotels and Restaurants Association of Western India (HRAWI), two regional chapters of FHRAI has highlighted vested interests of former office bearers.
The representation by OYO also said that aggregators like OYO have only enabled the industry in India over the last decade and new age players have democratized travel, made hotels and homes more accessible to guests from around the globe. However, the present governing body members of the FHRAI, are running a deleterious and malicious agenda aimed towards ruining the interest of hotel industry at large, and creating hurdles and bottlenecks for new players in the market, who are posing a stiff challenge to the self-serving agenda of certain members of the FHRAI with vested interest, it said.
Also Read: OYO to refile draft IPO papers with updates to Sebi in February
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FHRAIOyo

Previous Article

India emerges as land of opportunities for business growth: McKinsey

Next Article

GoMechanic reports sales growth, eyes annual aggregate P&L annual profitability

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X