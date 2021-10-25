Over 25% restaurants permanently shut due to COVID: Report

According to Nitin Saluja, founder of Chaayos, COVID impact was really jolting for the restaurant industry. It has left close to 20 lakh people unemployed.

According to a report by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the Indian food services industry has contracted by nearly 53 percent and more than a quarter of the restaurants have been permanently closed.

Kabir Suri, President of NRAI said, COVID has taught restaurateurs to have multiple revenue streams. He said delivery is a new norm but it cannot replace brick and mortar restaurants.

