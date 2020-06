Less than half of the restaurants in Karnataka reopened for dining-in on June 8, with the challenges of labour shortage and a curfew starting at 9 pm playing dampeners for the sector that has already taken a massive brunt on business during the lockdown.

According to the Karnataka State Hotels’ Association, about one-fifth of the restaurants may not open again, as owners are shutting down several outlets due to the crisis.

The Association, which represents 1.25 lakh hotels in the state, said only 40 percent of their members opened for business on Monday, despite the state allowing hotels, restaurants, malls, and places of worship to reopen as part of the Unlock 1 phase.

“Labour shortage is the main challenge. A lot of the workers at hotels here were from states such as Bihar, Meghalaya, and even from Nepal. Many have gone back and some may not even return,” said Madhukar Shetty, secretary of the association.

The Hotel Empire chain of restaurants, which has 28 outlets in Bengaluru, only opened seven outlets on Monday.

“We are facing a staff challenge, given that a lot of workers left for their states during the lockdown. Many are now returning, but they have to be quarantined, which we have been doing on our properties,” said Shakir Haq, CEO, NKP Empire Ventures.

“We are going to stagger the opening of the other outlets over the next few days,” he added.

For a lot of restaurants, the curfew from 9 pm is not feasible to reopen. Bars remaining shut has also had an impact.

“Dinner sees the biggest number of customers coming in and because fo the curfew, we will not get customers for dinner. And since liquor cannot be served, we will see fewer customers,” Shetty said.

The Home Ministry guidelines have mandated that a curfew is in place across states from 9 pm to 5 am. Bars have not been allowed to reopen. Restaurants have been badly hit during the lockdown since they were allowed to stay open only for take-aways.

In fact, Shetty said that 15-20 percent of restaurants in the state are on the verge of shutting down, especially the outlets which were not expecting a break-even any time soon.

Subramanaya Holla, Secretary, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, and owner of Udupi Sri Krishna Bhavan said he has had to permanently shut two out of his four restaurants in the state.

" I am closing two of my four restaurants because I don't expect the situation to improve at least for a year,” Holla said.