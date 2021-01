Nearly 125 staff employed at multiple hotels across Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19 since New Year’s Day, a Tamil Nadu government screening report has revealed. Nearly 114 of these personnel, according to the report, belong to luxury hotels in the five-star category.

According to the Public Health Department Hotel Screening report prepared by the TN government, nearly 2,720 hospitality personnel were tested for COVID-19, of which 1,303 are employed at five-star hotels.

“Nearly 20 personnel at the Leela Palace have tested positive for Coronavirus, out of the 230-odd hotel staff that were subjected to tests,” said a state government official in the health department. Results for 491 tests of hotel personnel were still awaited.

Although not implied, one of the major reasons for the spike in COVID-19 cases across luxury hotels in Chennai could be due to New Year’s eve celebrations. While the Tamil Nadu government stopped short of imposing an outright night curfew, a government order ruled that hotels would not be allowed to host New Year’s Eve parties.

Several hotels subsequently began hosting New Year’s Eve dinners and sold rooms and suites for private parties. Health officials say the spike in COVID-19 cases among hospitality staff could be as a result of increased floating crowd at these luxury hotels on New Year’s Eve.

The Greater Chennai Corporation increased testing at luxury hotels after reports emerged that 85 people at ITC Grand Chola, including staff, had tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of 20 days, including New Year’s Eve.

“Our property has been practicing the necessary SOPs laid odwn by the authorities along with our own accredited stringent sanitization and hygiene protocol,” ITC Grand Chola said, in a statement.

“Those employees who have been proactively tested have been away from the workplace and the protocol of contact tracing and further testing strictly followed.” The statement added: “In fact, it is because of this process that cases came to light well before the intervention of the authorities. Of the reported numbers, a majority of cases were already proactively tested and in isolation.”